Five Noteworthy Astons from Bonhams’ 18th Aston Martin Sale

There may be a pair of sweet Zagato-penned Aston Martins at RM Sotheby’s Villa Erba auction, but if you’re an Aston fan, Villa Erba’s got nothing on Bonhams’ upcoming Aston-only sale. This is Bonhams’ 18th annual Aston sale, and as you’d expect, some properly unique cars have come out of the woodwork.

1996 Aston Martin V8 Sportsman Estate Car

This Shooting Brake is so cool and off-beat, we couldn’t start the list with anything else. The Sportsman is one of just three cars equipped as such, two of which were custom factory orders from two brothers.

It’s a strange mix of demure colors and wild styling. Complementing the boxy, bulbous British Racing Green exterior is a matching BRG interior, offset by wooden accents around the cabin.

Underneath the fancy new clothes, the 1996 V8 Sportsman Estate is essentially a regular V8 Coupe. Power comes from a 5.3-liter V-8 engine, producing a respectable 349 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, returning a 0-60 mph time under seven seconds.

Just because it’s odd doesn’t mean it will come cheap – the high pre-sale estimate is pegged at $450,000.

1964 Aston Martin DB5 Sports Saloon

A polar opposite of the eccentric Sportsman is this handsome 1964 DB5 Sports Saloon. This rich blue coupe is a shining example of the marquee, wearing arguably the most desirable body specification. Before you ask, yes – this is the same model Mr. Bond first drove in “Goldeneye”.

Astons from this era have gained a reputation for their high performance and race-winning capabilities, thanks in no small part to the well-sorted inline-six engine under the hood. In this configuration, the 4.0-liter put down an impressive 282 hp and 288 lb-ft of torque.

This car has remained with the same owner since 1972, fastidiously maintained and rarely driven in recent years. It’s a fresh, low-fuss example, and should comfortably achieve the high estimate of $770,000.

2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT12

It’s not all classics at this sale. This emerald green GT12 holds the distinct honor as the most hardcore road-going modern Aston produced by the factory. Essentially, this as close to a street-legal Vantage GT3 as you can get.

Inside, there’s a stripped-out, alcantara-swathed cockpit that eschews metal and wood for carbon fiber. Up front, the 6.0-liter V-12 engine pushes out 591 hp, routed to the rear wheels through a seven-speed sequential transmission. Its intense carbon fiber diet successfully stripped 220 pounds compared to the V12 Vantage S, helping the GT12 to crack 0-60 mph in a scant 3.5 seconds.

Only 100 of these were made, so the high estimate of $510,000 isn’t outlandish.

1961 Aston Martin DB4 Series III Project

Refreshingly, not all of the Astons crossing the auction block are pristine concours candy. This 1961 DB4 Series III is a complete project, its fresh exterior components and paint contrasted by an unrestored interior and an original, untouched transmission.

We’ve seen worse, but don’t expect this to be a cheap endeavor, especially considering the high sale estimate of $380,000.

1957 Aston Martin DB2/4 MkII

Speaking of “worse,” here’s a basket case lightly disguised as a mid-century grand tourer. This rusting hulk has remained off the road for 40 years — and it shows. Whatever isn’t broken will likely need replacing, as rust seems to have wormed its way under the skin.

This isn’t for the faint of heart, but if you’ve got the gumption, this derelict 1957 DB2/4 is expected to change hands for a high $89,000.