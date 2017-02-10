Five Gems and Oddities at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show

Chicago is a hell of a town and this year’s auto show is no different. If you are heading to the Windy City to see the latest rides from your favorite brands, be sure to check out these. Here’s a list of our five favorite must-sees from the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.

1957 Chevrolet Model 150

The heat is on. There’s a bunch of police cars and trucks scattered throughout the show. From a 1966 Ford Fairlaine Illinois state police car to a 2017 Chevrolet Police Tahoe, but the best in show is a black and white 1957 Chevrolet Police Department car tucked deep in the south hall of McCormick Place.

Owner Patrick Tode has been tinkering with it for the past 25 years. The former Chicago cop car packs a 6-cylinder engine under the hood that delivers 140 horsepower. No match for today’s baddies, but it was probably enough to catch them back in the day. There’s even an original ticket book on a dash and a nightstick and flashlight on the front seat.

Lego Batmobile Build Station

Kids and Bat-fans can build their own Lego Batmobile and check out a giant version of the Caped Crusader’s wheels that’s pegged to the recent release of “The Lego Batman Movie” now playing in theaters.

The Speedwagon is made out of thousands of Lego bits and is an impressive display that is sure to excite and keep the little brats busy. Well, at least for a few minutes while they build their own cars to keep.

1971 Ford Mustang Mach1 Sportsroof

The recent refresh on the 2018 Ford Mustang looks much better in person, but best-looking Mustang in the show for us is a classic 1971 Mustang Mach1 Sportsroof in Grabber Blue paint with fat gray stripes and a tough looking 351 Ram Air hood that looks divine. Heck, there’s even enough room in the back seat to fit two adults. Well, almost.

Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Mountain Climb

Deep in the bowels of the South Hall, past the Toyota, Jeep, and Dodge test tracks is the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen mountain climb test area that allows adventurous drivers the chance to drive a G550 on a vertical course that almost rivals the roller coaster in Coney Island. It’s not as long as the other indoor road courses, but it’s definitely a wild ride that is not for the squeamish. Follow the screams to find it. #mbmountain

1967 Camaro RS

Jeff Jurcyk of the Illinois Camaro Club owns this awesome 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS. The black beauty can be found in the furthest corner of the south hall near the tailgate cafe. The club is dedicated to the all makes, models, and generations of the Chevy Camaro. The first generation 1967 RS model shares space with several generations of classic Camaros and is worth a peek. The club is open to all Camaros; no matter what condition it is in. www.illinoiscamaroclub.com