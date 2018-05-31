Five Favorites From the 2018 In Memory of Paul Car Hangout

In his role as Brian O’Conner in the “Fast and Furious” movies, Paul Walker touched millions of lives. “The Fast and the Furious” was part of the fuel that kicked off the tuning scene of the early 2000s, a scene that still has influence to this day.

Fans remain dedicated to the late Walker, who passed away in 2013 while riding alongside with driver Roger Rodas in a Porsche Carrera GT. This passion was evinced in a packed-out field of cars on display. Learn more about our our favorites right here.

Honda Beat Convertible

If we had to pick a winner from the show, it’d be this Honda Beat. Sure it has a gigantic exhaust is comparison to its diminutive form, but that didn’t stop the mid-engine Kei Car from capturing our hearts. In fact, this imported poster child is properly in the spirit of the film franchise that brought JDM culture to the mainstream.

From the factory, the Beat is powered by a 656 cc inline-three cylinder engine making 63 hp and has a curb weight of just 1,675 lbs. After modifications, we bet this little Honda can scoot!

Acura NSX

The Acura NSX gets credit for initiating a paradigm shift in the supercar market toward increased reliability and liveability. Among the approximately five cars we spotted in the lot, there was one post-2002 refresh car. We chose to highlight this Monte Carlo Pearl Blue because it belongs to the much smaller crop of late model cars with the giveaway absence of pop-up headlights.

Bugatti Chiron

Two examples of the 1,500- hp Bugatti Chiron made it out to the show, with one pictured here wearing a striking black and white paint scheme. Uber car-world enthusiasts may note that it’s being directed by Sean Lee, founder of the Purist Group car community. It’s a notable inclusion on this list not only because of its rarity, the 100th Chiron has just been completed by Bugatti’s Molsheim factory, but it also marks the upper bounds of the breadth of vehicle that gathered.

Maybach 62S

We spotted this ultra-luxury limousine near just a few paces from a gathering of exotics. The Maybach 62S is powered by a Mercedes-AMG twin-turbocharged V-12 churning out over 600 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque, figures still respectable in today’s high-horsepower market.

Although the Daimler subsidiary never sold units in quantities the brand had hoped, the baller barge still made an impact in popular culture, with over 700 rap songs referencing the Maybach as a small indicator of its role as a status indicator. Based on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the long-wheel based limo drew a respectable crowd at the show and we spotted plenty of onlookers getting up close to take a peek into the plush interior.

Ford Escort Mk1

This rally-ready Ford Escort wore immaculate blue and white paint with eye-catching gold wheels. The product of Ford Europe is always a welcome sight at a car show, and this one is no exception. This is a first-generation car with a stripped-out interior, a Recaro racing seat, and a roll cage. If it was put in our hands, it wouldn’t stay this pristine for long.

Check out our gallery for more of our favorites from the 2018 In Memory of Paul Car Hangout! Want to attend in the future? We caught word that the show will be back next year so stay tuned.