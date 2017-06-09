Five Favorite Bugattis from the 2017 Greenwich Concours d’Elegance

While the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance is a show for cars from all roads of life, both American and international, the presence of the American Bugatti Club deserves a special mention. Thanks to its participation, the 2017 Greenwich show featured over 20 authentic, French-built vintage Bugattis. Here are our five favorites:

1927 Bugatti Type 37A

The Bugatti Type 37A is a modified and evolved version of the Type 35, Bugatti’s most successful racing model. It had the same body and chassis as the Type 35, but used a 1.5-liter I-4 instead of a 2.0- or 2.3-liter I-8; the 37A variant received a supercharged version of the engine. A total of 290 Type 37s were made, with 67 of those being Type 37As. A 1928 Type 37A Grand Prix crossed the 2013 Amelia Island RMSotheby’s Auction for $962,500.

1932 Bugatti Type 49

The Bugatti Type 39 is highly regarded as the best of Bugatti’s original “8-Cylinder Line,” which began with the 1922 Type 30. Over the years, it morphed into the Type 38, Type 40, Type 43, Type 44, and finally Type 49, becoming more luxurious, powerful, and plush. Produced only from 1930 through 1934, only 470 cars were made. Power came from a 3.3L straight-eight. A 1931 Bugatti Type 49 Grand Sport crossed the block at the 2016 Gooding & Company Scottsdale sale for $962,500.

1937 Bugatti Type 57

The Bugatti Type 57 one of the most sought out collectable cars in existence. It’s powered by a twin-cam version of the Type 49’s 3.3-liter straight-eight. Ralph Lauren owned one, selling for $40 million at the 2013 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Back in 2009, an unrestored barn-found 1937 Type 57S sold for $4.4 million.

1937 Bugatti Type 57 Stelvio

While the standard Bugatti Type 57 came in the form of a fixed head coupe, the Stelvio name was reserved for the convertible variant. Featuring a supercharged version of the 57’s 3.3-liter twin-cam straight-eight, the Stelvio packed 160 hp. It came with a four-speed automatic with synchromesh on gears two through four. Helping things come to an elegant, but long distance stop are four cable operated drum brakes. Bonhams listed a 1938 Bugatti Type 57 Stelvio for auction at the 2015 Greenwich Concours, estimating a value between $1.1 and 1.3 million.

1993 Bugatti EB110

Following World War II, Bugatti suffered through various revivals after Jean Bugatti died while testing a vehicle. The company tried rebounding in the 1950s, beginning with a new Type 251 race car, but it didn’t meet its expectations and Bugatti ceased automobile production operations shortly after. Fast forward to 1987, an Italian entrepreneur acquired rights to the Bugatti name in 1987 and established Bugatti Automobili S.p.A. The result: the Bugatti EB110, the precursor to the Veyron and Chiron. It started the entire company’s association to the hypercar. Paolo Stanzani and Marcello Gandini, the original designers of the Lamborghini Miura and Countach, penned the design. Aircraft manufacturer Aerospatiale made the carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer chassis. In the middle sits a 3.5-liter, five-valve-per-cylinder, quad-turbocharged, 60-degree V-12. It’s mated to a six-speed manual and all-wheel drive. With an output of 550-hp, 62 mph arrived in just 3.2 seconds and speed peaked at 213 mph. A similar 1993 Bugatti EB110 GT went up for sale at the 2015 RMSotheby’s Arizona sale with an estimated value between $575,000 and $775,000.