Five-Acres, a Junkyard, and Over 300 Possible Classics in Need a New Owner

Do you want to get away from it all and own a collection of vintage vehicles of varying degrees? Then the Great White North is calling you.

How about a rare 1927 Ford Model T truck, a 1947 Mercury Ute imported from Australia, and a restored 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle with a 396-cubic inch big block V-8 engine and a four-speed manual transmission?

These are just a small sampling of the over 300 rides that will be included in a real estate sale in Tappen, British Columbia, Canada.

Owner Mike Hall, 60, tells Driving that he has been collecting cars all of his life. For the past 40 years he’s bought up vehicles all across Canada.

Hall owns so many of them that he lost count, but estimates that there are at least 300 or so that will be included with his property sale to whoever can cough up roughly $1 million bucks ($1.45 million Canadian.)

“Just today I have responded to 31 inquires already,” says Hudson Purba, the Century 21 realtor who is handling the sale.

The property is currently zoned for auto salvage. In addition to all those rusty cars, the lucky new owner will also get a 900-sq-ft restoration shop, a 1,200-sq-ft steel building, and plenty of extra materials to build more storage space.

Hall estimates the vehicles value anywhere from $500 to $35,000 a pop, but we’ll let you be the judge of that.

“I started accumulating cars when I was 20. First it was 50 cars. Then the collection grew to 100. I bought more and more. It’s easy to buy them when you’re working. It’s like an addiction. With 100 cars, 200 seemed better, and now its well past 300,” Hall tells the Canadian site.

Apparently, the highway rock scaler’s wife put the kabob on his epic collecting habit and demanded he stop using their organic farm as a parking lot.

“Everyday, I’m torn about selling the property with the cars. I’m still buying cars. It’s like a sickness that I’m not getting over,” Hall said.

It’s definitely a condition we are familiar with, but his loss can be your gain.