Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina Will Blow Your Mind

Emerson Fittipaldi, one of Formula 1’s most iconic drivers and head of Fittipaldi Motors, has partnered with the legendary Italian design house Pininfarina and German racing specialists, HWA AG, to build a new supercar, the Fittipaldi EF7.

Debuting this March at the Geneva Motor Show, the Fittipaldi EF7 is said to be “born from the mind of iconic world champion driver and two-time Indy 500 winner, Emerson Fittipaldi.” And that, “His sole mission was to apply all his track knowledge on creating a new experience that will elevate the driving ability of all supercar enthusiasts from around the world.”

But what does that mean in real terms? Well, Pininfarina and Fittipaldi partnered up with HWA AG which build Mercedes-AMG’s DTM cars and supply the engines for Mercedes-AMG’s Formula 3 teams. HWA AG additionally has a long standing history with Mercedes-Benz, dating back to some of the brand’s most iconic racecars.

Working with HWA AG likely means that Fittipaldi’s EF7 will be powered by some form of Mercedes-AMG engine or race engine — most likely Mercedes-AMG’s ever popular 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 — and that the chassis could be based on one of HWA AG’s racecar designs.

In addition to a road going car, of which there will be a limited run, the Fittipaldi EF7 will also be featured as a Vision car for PlayStation’s Gran Turismo racing simulator franchise. More details will be revealed closer to the car’s unveiling, although from the few details given, we’re already excited to see what the brain of a racing legend, a DTM manufacturer, and the most famous design studio ever can come up with.

The Geneva Motor Show begins March 7. Stay tuned for more Geneva updates.