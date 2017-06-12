Fisker Tweets More Details About the Upcoming EMotion Electric Sedan

Henrik Fisker has taken to social media again to tout his new company’s upcoming electric luxury sedan, the Fisker EMotion. The resurrected company will use lithium-ion batteries to power the car rather than the graphene battery technology currently in development for future models.

Fisker says the EMotion will still offer 400+ miles of electric range. Quick charging can return 100 miles of range to the battery in nine minutes using what the company calls UltraCharger technology.

“Very proud of what we are creating!” Fisker said via Twitter recently.

Fisker EMotion: World's most advanced EV. 400 mile + range, 9 min fast charging, autonomous & connected. Very proud of what we are creating! pic.twitter.com/7xWneZwMaT — Henrik Fisker (@FiskerOfficial) June 10, 2017

His EMotion EV features dramatic suicide-butterfly doors and its sporty wheels are made from aluminum and carbon fiber. Other high-tech features include a lidar sensor recessed in the front bumper to be used for autonomous driving.

The EMotion also boasts a Lipik Electrochromic glass roof and rear passenger windows, which can be tinted by the touch of a button.

EMotion is slated to officially debut on August 17, 2017 with a tentative release in 2019. Pricing starts at $129,900, placing it in the same range as Tesla Model S. Pre-orders are open now at www.fiskerinc.com.