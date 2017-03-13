First Volvo EV Will Have at Least 250 Miles of Range

We’ve known for some time that Volvo’s first all-electric model would debut in 2019. We now have a better idea of how much it will cost and how far it will go thanks to comments from Volvo CEO Lex Kerssemakers.

Speaking to journalists at the Geneva Motor Show, Kerssemakers said the upcoming EV will have a starting price between $35,000 and $40,000, and a range of at least 250 miles.

“That’s what I put in as the prerequisite for the United States,” Kerssemakers said. “If I want to make a point in the United States, if I want to make volumes, that’s what I believe I need.”

That price point and range put the Volvo EV within spitting distance of the Chevrolet Bolt, which starts at $37,495 and has a range of 238 miles. The EV will likely ride on Volvo’s CMA compact platform, which has been designed with electrification in mind and will also underpin the XC40 crossover due in 2018. Other details about the upcoming electric model are still unknown. The automaker will decide whether to go with an existing nameplate or an all-new one in the coming months, Automotive News reports.

Kerssemakers acknowledged that delivering an affordable electric car that can travel 250 miles on one charge within two years will be a challenge, but he believes range will make or break the upcoming EV. “Why are people reluctant to buy a full electric car?” he asked. “It’s between the ears. It’s that they believe there’s not sufficient range.”