First Official Images of 2018 Jeep Wrangler Released

It appears that someone in Auburn Hills thought it a bit odd that FCA was showing off accessories for a vehicle nobody had seen yet, as the first official images of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler have just been released, confirming that there will be two- and four-door versions.

“The all-new Wrangler’s unique design includes an instantly recognizable keystone-shaped grille, iconic round headlamps and square tail lamps, improved aerodynamics, a convenient fold-down windshield for off-road purists, even more open-air freedom, and dozens of different door, top and windshield combinations,” teased Jeep in the brief release that accompanied the beefy eye-candy.

We’ll get the full scoop on the 2018 Wrangler on November 29, including just how much firepower its 2.0-liter turbo-four and 3.6-liter V-6 are packing, when it makes its world debut at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show. Perhaps we’ll even get an update on the Wrangler Pickup, as well.