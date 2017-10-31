First Official Images of 2018 Jeep Wrangler Released

It appears that someone in Auburn Hills thought it a bit odd that FCA was showing off accessories for a vehicle nobody had seen yet, as the first official images of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler have just been released, confirming that there will be two- and four-door versions.
“The all-new Wrangler’s unique design includes an instantly recognizable keystone-shaped grille, iconic round headlamps and square tail lamps, improved aerodynamics, a convenient fold-down windshield for off-road purists, even more open-air freedom, and dozens of different door, top and windshield combinations,” teased Jeep in the brief release that accompanied the beefy eye-candy.
We’ll get the full scoop on the 2018 Wrangler on November 29, including just how much firepower its 2.0-liter turbo-four and 3.6-liter V-6 are packing, when it makes its world debut at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show. Perhaps we’ll even get an update on the Wrangler Pickup, as well.
As part of our ongoing efforts to make AutomobileMag.com better, faster, and easier for you to use, we’ve temporarily removed comments as well as the ability to comment. We’re testing and reviewing options to possibly bring comments back. As always, thanks for reading AutomobileMag.com.