First Look: 2019 Hyundai Veloster and N Performance Model

The 2019 Hyundai Veloster is touted as a city rally car with an interior that is inspired by café racer motorcycles—it sounds like a bit of a stretch—but it definitely looks sportier.

Hyundai’s second-generation hot hatch thankfully looks closely related to the previous model and it made its debut at the 2018 Detroit auto show.

The redesigned Veloster is now also available as a high performance N model that packs a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder that offers 275 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Its engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Read all about the all-new Veloster N here.

The standard model is offered with a 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder with 201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission and six-speed manual transmission.

A less potent 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque is also available with a six-speed automatic or manual transmission.

“Our new 2019 Veloster represents an even more compelling offering for young and young-at-heart automotive enthusiasts with more expressive design, involving dynamics and cutting-edge infotainment features,” said Mike O’Brien, Hyundai product veep, in a statement.

Carry over design cues from the 2012 original include three-doors, a connecting hood and belt line, and the center exhaust from the original.

For the reboot, it gets a wider cascading grille, a lower raked roofline with front and rear air curtains, and a smaller rear diffuser.

Hyundai says the cowl point and A-pillar have been moved back a bit to create a long hood profile, but it still looks pretty stubby to us—especially from above. Also the lift gate handle was moved to the rear glass wiper area for fans keeping track at home.

Compared to the previous version, the 2019 Veloster is 0.9 inches longer at 166.9-inches and wider by 0.4-inches at 70.9-inches.

Wheelbase and height remain the same at 104.3 inches and 55.1 inches, respectively. However, rear headroom has been increased by 0.6 inch and now comes in at 35.9 inches, which should help the poor souls destined to ride back there.

Other features include dual exhaust outlets around back, LED headlights and taillights, and an optional wide, glass sunroof—that sounds like a must for us.

It all rolls on standard 17-inch alloy wheels with optional 18-inchers available.

Inside gets several cloth and leather options, a standard rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, 7-inch audio display, wireless charging, and some nifty performance gauges.

Drive modes include Normal, Sport, and Smart—which actually makes you smarter—just kidding. As a bonus there’s Active Sound Design (ASD) that pipes in dynamic sporty sounds through the intake system that changes depending on the drive mode. Yay.

Standard tech goodies include forward collision-avoidance assist, smart cruise control, lane keep assist, and blind spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert. Driver’s attention alert and high beam assist are also available.

The 2019 Veloster is available in seven flavors that include Phantom Black, Chalk White, Sonic Silver, Thunder Gray, Sunset Orange, Racing Red, and Space Gray.

Pricing hasn’t been announced but we expect the 2019 Hyundai Veloster to start just below $20,000 with arrivals at dealerships likely coming in the late spring or early summer.