First Look: 2018 Volkswagen Arteon Gran Turismo

The 2018 Volkswagen Arteon Gran Turismo has been revealed ahead of its formal debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The sporty sedan seats five and gets a long 111.6-inch wheelbase along with a stretched roofline.

It looks nearly identical to the Volkswagen Sport Coupé Concept GTE we saw at Geneva in 2015 and is built on the Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) platform.

The Arteon sports a long hood that extends over flared fenders and wide chrome grille lines that wraps into its two-socket LED headlights. It measures 191.4 x 73.7 x 56.2 inches.

“The Arteon combines the design elements of a classic sports car with the elegance and space of a fastback. It’s an avant-garde business-class Gran Turismo that speaks to the heart and head alike,” Klaus Bischoff, Volkswagen head designer announced in a statement.

There are six turbocharged four-cylinder engines that range in power from 148 to 276 horsepower to choose from, at least in Europe, and all are available in front-wheel and all-wheel drive versions.

Chances of seeing the TDI versions here in the U.S. are highly unlikely, but the version we are most likely to see is the 276-hp 2.0-liter I-4, which comes mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. VW claims that engine gets 26/39 mpg city/highway in the Arteon.

The Arteon offers 19.9 to 55.0 cubic feet of luggage space and is available in two trims, the Elegance and R-Line. All models get LED lights, leather steering wheel, and six-way power seats.

Elegance packages include chrome door mirror caps, LED taillights, 18-inch aluminum wheels, and an Alcantara/leather interior trim.

The sportier Arteon R-Line includes front air intakes, R-Line bumper, R-Line sport steering wheel, and a black headliner.

A digital cockpit, Discover Pro infotainment system with a 9.2-inch glass screen and gesture control, adaptive cruise control, and emergency assist are available.

The Arteon will go on sale in Germany in mid-June. No word yet on the timing of a U.S. arrival.