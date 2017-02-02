First Look: 2018 Subaru Legacy

Shortly before it makes its official public debut at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, Subaru pulled the covers off the refreshed Legacy sedan. For 2018, the midsize sedan wears an updated front fascia and rear bumper, alongside a massaged interior.

If you can’t spot the differences between the new Legacy and the outgoing model, we won’t deduct points – it’s very subtle. According to Subie, the lower grille inlets are wider, meshing well with new headlights and parking lights. Around back, the car is a tad bit tighter than before, especially with a new tailpipe design. Two additional colors are available for 2018, including Magnetite Gray Metallic and Crimson Red Pearl.

Underneath this updated skin, Subaru tweaked a few things to ensure the Legacy is smoother than ever.etuned dampers, more linear electric power steering, and a firmer brake pedal feel provides a more confident drive, while modifications under the hood result in a smoother and quieter powertrain. Legacys (Legacies?) equipped with the 2.5-liter flat-four now feature a quieter tuning for the CVT transmission and updated engine timing for better acceleration.

Inside, the center console is redesigned, alongside a new “real” stitching detail on the interior panels on top trims. If you’re sick of both the black or ivory interior colors, the Legacy can now be had in a simple gray hue.

New infotainment features are also available for 2018. An 8.0-inch screen is an optional upgrade from the standard 6.5-inch unit, itself a boost from the outgoing 6.3-inch standard screen. For rear passengers with devices to charge, two additional USB sockets are in the back of the center console. Notably, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard.

It’s also a lot safer than it has ever been before. A suite of new drive systems are available, including reverse automatic braking, dynamic headlights, and individual tire pressure monitoring systems.

Look for more information on the refreshed 2018 Subaru Legacy after the car makes its official debut at the Chicago auto show.