2018 McLaren 570S Spider Coming to Goodwood

Move over, 570S Coupe and 570GT, the 2018 McLaren 570S Spider will make its world debut at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed in England on June 29.

The two-seat, rear-wheel drive Sports Series Spider features a retractable hardtop that drops in 15-seconds at speeds up to 25 mph.

Its new top adds and additional 101 pounds of weight, but with no loss of structural rigidity, according to McLaren. A retractable wind deflector reduces wind buffering when the top is down; it can be lowered with the top up for extra airflow and additional engine volume.

The 570S Spider sports the same 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-8 that offers 562 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque as the coupe, along with the same seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. It’ll sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 204 mph with the top up — or 196 mph with it down.

“The McLaren 570S Spider is the most attainable McLaren Spider to date and adds yet another dimension to the McLaren Sports Series family,” said Mike Flewitt, McLaren CEO, in a statement.

“This is a convertible without compromise; its mid-engined layout and carbon-fiber MonoCell II chassis guarantee the same thrilling dynamic performance and exceptional driver involvement enjoyed in a 570S Coupe, but with the added attraction of a retractable hard-top that delivers the extra exhilaration of roof-down motoring.”

The latest Sports Series to join the family features a carbon-fiber chassis, dihedral doors, and an extended rear spoiler that is 0.5-inches higher than the coupe’s to compensate for the change in body shape.

Underneath sits a double-wishbone suspension with steel springs, twin-valve adaptive dampers, and anti-roll bars. It can be driven in normal, sport, or track mode. Electro-hydraulically assisted power steering, carbon-ceramic brakes, hand-stitched leather seats, 10-spoke alloy wheels, and Pirelli P ZERO CORSA tires are standard.

New paint colors for the 570S Spider include Curacao Blue, Vega Blue, and Sicilian Yellow in addition to existing Sport Series flavors.

The first 400 cars built at McLaren’s Production Center in Woking, England will be launch models. They are priced from $208,800 and deliveries are expected to begin in September.