First Look: 2018 BMW 4 Series

BMW has sold almost 400,000 4 Series coupes, convertibles and Gran Coupes since the series launched in 2013. For 2018, the latest models receive a number of minor styling updates and a revised suspension.

For starters, the old xenon headlights have been replaced with new restyled LED units and all variants now get fog lamps as standard. The back end also gets LED taillights and a new rear apron.

“The model update distinguishes the 4 Series cars even more clearly from their sister model [3] series and ensures that this ‘extra portion’ makes its presence felt both inside and out,” said Karim Habib, BMW design head in a statement.

Inside there’s new electroplated aluminum and chrome detailing, double-stitching on the dash, and an upgraded steering wheel. There’s also three new upholstery colors — Midnight Blue, Cognac, and Ivory White Dakota leather, and three new trim strips — Carbon Aluminum, Light Fineline, or High-gloss Black with Pearl Chrome accent to choose from.

Exclusive new paint options include Snapper Rocks Blue and Sunset Orange. There are four unique wheel designs for each equipment line — including Advantage, Sport Line, Luxury Line, and M Sport.

Around the world there are 31 model and powertrain variants to choose from, including three gas engines (BMW 420i, 430i, and 440i) and three diesel options (BMW 420d, 430d, and 435d xDrive).

In the U.S., there’s a 2.0-liter turbo-charged 4-cylinder and a 3.0-liter turbo-charged inline-six to choose from that makes 248 horsepower and 320 hp respectively. There is also a choice of a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic transmission as well as all-wheel drive options.

Optional navigation systems also get an upgrade and feature a larger interface with big, tile-like control pads that can be arranged according to the driver’s preference.

More details and pricing will be announced closer to the launch date for the refreshed 4 Series in March.