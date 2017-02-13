First Look: 2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet

Another G-Wagen stunner from Stuttgart has officially arrived. The 2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet has been unveiled ahead of its debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show bow and after breaking cover last week in a leaked viral video.

The open-air all-wheeler follows the dramatic debut of the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet last fall and is the first off-roader — and second royal ragtop — from the swanky sub-brand.

A limited run of only 99 G650 Landaulets will be built and are expected to reach fortuitous buyers by the fall. Since 2015, over 15,000 Mercedes-Maybachs have been made.

Under the hood, the Maybach G-Wagen gets a Mercedes-AMG V-12 twin-turbo engine with an unconfirmed 630 horsepower that delivers about 738 lb-ft of torque.

“With the Mercedes-Maybach G Class Landaulet, we are now extending the Mercedes-Maybach portfolio to include the world’s most iconic and prestigious off-roader,” Dr. Jens Thiemer, Mercedes-Benz marketing head said in a statement.

“With the fifth model after the S Class Saloon, Pullman and Cabriolet as well as the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 show car, we are underlining the importance of the Mercedes-Maybach sub-brand for the Mercedes brand family.”

Outside, the G650 gets plenty of chrome, including the radiator grille and front and rear underside guards. Wheel-arch flares are tastefully treated in carbon fiber and the spare wheel is mounted around back on the right side of the four-seater. Unfortunately for the rear design, the third brake light hovers above the tire like a lost, one-eyed alien.

Mercedes states that the wheelbase is 135 inches long, overall length is 210.4 inches, and height is 88 inches. The all-terrain vehicle rolls on 22-inch tires with twin-spoke alloy wheels. It features an electric fabric top and portal axles that are similar to the ones found on the AMG G63 6×6 and G500 4×4².

Mercedes says the portal axles provide a ground clearance of nearly 18-inches. The Landaulet also features 100 percent differential locks, which can be engaged while moving.

Inside, the driver and front passenger get a hardtop while rear passengers can go topless at the push of a button. There’s also an electric glass partition that separates the front and rear sections of the vehicle similar to ones you would find in a limousine. The glass can be changed from transparent to opaque as well.

Thanks to the extended-by-22.75-inches wheelbase, the rear seats can be set to a fully reclined position. Rear passengers also get a business console with thermal cup holders between the individual seats.

Massaging seats all around get two-tone designo upholstery with diamond stitching and are available in four trim colors. There are three matching colors for the fabric top, and four designo paint options.