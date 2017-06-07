First U.S. Bound 2017 Honda Civic Type R #01 is Up for Grabs

Honda is giving U.S. enthusiasts a chance to own the first 2017 Civic Type R in the world in an online auction on Bring a Trailer. The auction benefits the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, which researches and fights childhood cancer.
The hot hatch itself is painted Aegean Blue Metallic and sports the full Type R equipment. This includes a prominent rear wing, center-mounted exhaust, and red Honda badges all around.
A turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four, the most powerful Honda engine available in the U.S., makes 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque through the front wheels. The car is equipped with a short-shifting 6-speed manual transmission.
Twenty-inch alloy wheels are wrapped in ContiSportContact 6 maximum-performance summer tires. Stopping power comes from 4-piston Brembo calipers with 13.8-inch ventilated, cross-drilled rotors.
Inside the hatch, red accents abound in the all-black interior. Drivers can choose between three modes — Comfort, Sport, and R+, the most performance oriented.
All proceeds from the auction go to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, including the usual fee paid to Bring a Trailer. Bidding is open to the public and closes June 15. Good luck!
