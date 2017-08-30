Look Out Tesla! Cummins Rolls Out Electric Semi Truck First

We’ve known for a while that Tesla intends to reveal an electric semi truck sometime in September. But Cummins managed to beat Tesla to the punch, debuting an electric big rig of its own.

The Class 7 Urban Hauler Tractor, also known as the AEOS, packs a 140 kilowatt-hour battery that gives it an estimated range of about 100 miles. With additional battery packs, Cummins claims that range can be stretched to a full 300 miles.

To maximize the truck’s range, Cummins equipped the AEOS with regenerative braking, and the shape has been optimized to minimize drag. Cummins is also exploring the possibility of adding solar panels to trailers to increase the truck’s range.

Even with a trailer covered in solar panels, it’s unlikely we’ll see electric semis used for cross-country trips anytime soon. But it could work well for local and short-haul trucking.

When paired with a trailer, Cummins says the AEOS has a gross vehicle weight rating limit of 75,000 pounds. With the additional battery packs, its range also isn’t all that different than what Reuters estimates Tesla’s semi truck will offer.

“As a global power leader for the commercial and industrial customers we serve, with an unmatched service and support network, we are better positioned than any other company to win in new and emerging technologies and in new markets,” said Rich Freeland, Cummins’ president and chief operating officer.

“We will leverage our deep industry and customer knowledge and our scale advantage to win. Over the past century, our ability to innovate and adapt has fueled our success and we are confident we are on the right path to do it again.”