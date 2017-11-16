First Chevrolet Corvette Carbon 65 Heads to Auction, Will Benefit Veterans

General Motors will auction off the first Chevrolet Corvette Carbon 65 to raise money for veterans.

The money will go toward the George W. Bush Presidential Center’s Military Service Initiative. This project helps veterans transition to civilian life in the post 9/11 era. Part of this work involves helping veterans gain meaningful employment.

The first Corvette Carbon 65 to have entered production will go on sale at a Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 20, 2018. The vehicle’s steering wheel has been signed by former President Bush.

The Carbon 65 series celebrates the 65th anniversary of the Corvette’s production debut. Only 650 copies are available, and each one has a unique identification number on a badge stuck to the center console.

Other upgrades include a new carbon-fiber spoiler, unique fender strips and door graphics, carbon-fiber ground effects, black wheels with machined grooves, blue brake calipers, and Carbon Edition sill plates.

Inside the cabin, the models feature a black suede-wrapped interior with blue stitching, Competition Sport seats, and a steering wheel with carbon-fiber trim.

To get this special model, buyers can opt for the Carbon 65 Edition package on the Grand Sport 3LT and Z06 3LZ trims. The package costs $15,000.

For more information on how to bid on the first Corvette Carbon 65, head over to Barrett-Jackson’s website.