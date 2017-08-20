First Bugatti Chiron in U.S. Delivered at Pebble Beach

The first Bugatti Chiron in the United States was delivered to its owner at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, finished in a conspicuous shade of yellow. Surrounded by multi-million-dollar classics, the nearly $3 million hypercar wasn’t out of place in Monterey, California.

The first Chiron in the U.S. sports a yellow and Nocturne black paint scheme, and gets a set of “Classique” wheels. Inside, the full leather interior gets a matching black and yellow theme, with yellow inserts in the seats, on the door panels, center console armrest, and the car’s characteristic C-shaped divider that curves onto the ceiling. The rest of the cabin is upholstered in Beluga Black leather.

Production of the Bugatti Chiron will be limited to just 500 units, with North America and Europe being the car’s largest markets. The successor to the Veyron makes 1,479 hp and 1,180 lb-ft of torque from a quad-turbo 8.0-liter W-16 engine, and that power is sent to all four wheels via a Riccardo seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Bugatti estimates the Chiron can hit 60 mph in 2.4 seconds and hit a governed top speed of 261 mph, but says the car can physically go much faster than that. However, the 26.4-gallon tank would be drained after roughly seven minutes at wide-open throttle. With specs like these, it should come as no surprise that the Chiron has an EPA fuel economy rating of 9/14 mpg (city/highway). But for those who can afford its $2.998 million price tag, that probably isn’t an issue.

Check out photos of the first U.S. Bugatti Chiron in the gallery below.