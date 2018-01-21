First 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt Hammers for $300,000 at Auction

The very first example of the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt has sold at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale sale for $300,000. All that money will go toward the non-profit Boys Republic school for troubled youth.

We don’t yet know what the special-edition model will retail for when it goes on sale later this year, but you can count on it being much less than the hammer price for this auction. Though $300,000 is a lot to pay for a Mustang, the new owner has the satisfaction of knowing he or she has the very first copy (VIN 001) of the new Mustang Bullitt. The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt features a modified 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 that makes 475 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque, up 15 hp from a standard GT. It also gets a six-speed manual transmission with a cue ball shift knob, special leather-trimmed Recaro seats, Highland Green paint, Bullitt badges, and all the goodies from Performance Package 1. The Bullitt will be a limited-production model, though the size of the run hasn’t been announced yet.

Those who’ve been following the Bullitt saga will recognize this auction listing as the one that gave away the Bullitt’s surprise debut in Detroit. When it was discovered in early January, the listing described a “special new Ford Mustang,” and said 100 percent of proceeds from its sale would go to charity. Automakers routinely auction off the first example of a new model for charity, and the charity in this case was pretty specific and unusual. Steve McQueen, star of 1968’s Bullitt, attended Boys Republic and remained associated with the school long after graduating, so one only had to connect the dots to figure out what Ford had in store.