2017 Honda Civic Type R #01 Sells for $200,000!

The first 2017 Honda Civic Type R to roll out the factory was auctioned off, raking in $200,000 for charity.

The winning bid was offered up six days before the end of the charity auction. A total of 22 bids were submitted during the online auction that ran from June 7 to June 15 on BringaTrailer.com. All proceeds benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, a non-profit organization that researches and fights childhood cancer.

The car features an Aegean Blue Metallic paint color. Every Civic Type R has a unique serial number located below the shift knob, and this one features a R-0001 badge, signifying the very first copy ever produced.

Recently, the hot hatch set a new record for a front-wheel-drive production car on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The model clocked a time of 7 minutes, 43.80 seconds, beating the previous record holder by a landslide.

Honda is now selling the Civic Type R in dealerships across the U.S. The hot hatch, which is the most powerful production Honda ever sold in the U.S., starts at $34,775. It is available in one single trim level, but buyers can choose between white, blue, black, and gray paint jobs as well as a few other options. Under the hood, the Civic Type R offers a 2.0-liter turbo-four producing 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. All models come paired with a short-throw six-speed manual transmission.

Production of the Type R is taking place at Honda’s Swindon, U.K. facility.