2017 Honda Civic Type R #01 Sells for $200,000!

The first 2017 Honda Civic Type R to roll out the factory was auctioned off, raking in $200,000 for charity.
The winning bid was offered up six days before the end of the charity auction. A total of 22 bids were submitted during the online auction that ran from June 7 to June 15 on BringaTrailer.com. All proceeds benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, a non-profit organization that researches and fights childhood cancer.
The car features an Aegean Blue Metallic paint color. Every Civic Type R has a unique serial number located below the shift knob, and this one features a R-0001 badge, signifying the very first copy ever produced.
Recently, the hot hatch set a new record for a front-wheel-drive production car on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The model clocked a time of 7 minutes, 43.80 seconds, beating the previous record holder by a landslide.
Honda is now selling the Civic Type R in dealerships across the U.S. The hot hatch, which is the most powerful production Honda ever sold in the U.S., starts at $34,775. It is available in one single trim level, but buyers can choose between white, blue, black, and gray paint jobs as well as a few other options. Under the hood, the Civic Type R offers a 2.0-liter turbo-four producing 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. All models come paired with a short-throw six-speed manual transmission.
Production of the Type R is taking place at Honda’s Swindon, U.K. facility.
Comments
We’ve Temporarily Removed Comments
As part of our ongoing efforts to make AutomobileMag.com better, faster, and easier for you to use, we’ve temporarily removed comments as well as the ability to comment. We’re testing and reviewing options to possibly bring comments back. As always, thanks for reading AutomobileMag.com.