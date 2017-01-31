Final Rolls-Royce Phantom VII Ships Out

After a successful 13-year run, the final Rolls-Royce Phantom VII gets a tasteful, nautically themed commission that celebrates the golden age of travel.

The lucky owner of this seventh-generation Phantom chose a deep shade of Blue Velvet paint for the outside, an ocean liner motif on the inside, and checked all the bells and whistles available for this luxurious land cruiser.

“From its introduction a little over 90 years ago, every motor car that has borne the title ‘Phantom’ has reset the standard by which all other luxury goods are judged,” Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO, said in a statement.

“As Phantom VII gracefully leaves the stage, having defined the first chapter in the renaissance of Rolls-Royce, we look forward to building on its remarkable success with the imminent arrival of its successor. A bold, new statement built on an all-new architecture promises to light the future of the world’s most celebrated name in luxury.”

A solid silver Spirit of Ecstasy resides on the hood and shares space with the vehicle’s 6.75-liter twin-turbo V-12 engine when it is retracted and not in use.

Inside, the last Phantom receives a stylized 1930s ocean liner wood inlay on the dash with “tone-on-tone embroidery evoking the movement of the sea, exquisitely applied to the interior’s Powder Blue leather” for starters.

The car’s clocks recall the style one might find in grand ocean liners like the Queen Mary or Titanic. The bezel on the dash clock “allows the owner to rotate it in either direction depending on where they find themselves in the world.”

Its lambswool carpets also sport “a hand-cut wake effect” for the newly decommissioned land yacht. R-R informs us the next version will launch imminently, underpinned by an all-new aluminum architecture.

“Like its predecessor it will advance the standards set by its illustrious forbears.”

We can’t wait for the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII to make its grand entrance.