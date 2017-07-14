Fill Your Garage to the Brim at Monterey with RM Sotheby’s Plug-and-Play Ferrari Collection

One of the highlights of the auction season are the virtual collections we compile in our head while we round up the noteworthy sales. Sometimes it’s easy, and sometimes it’s hard to remain “realistic,” especially in the face of individual cars that wills surely change hands for eight-figures.

This year, it looks like RM Sotheby’s is making our job easy – if your offshore account looks like the GDP of a small country. A block of thirteen significant Ferraris will be auctioned off at RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale, offering a rare opportunity to build a complete Ferrari collection with the sweep of a pen.

It’s unlikely each of the thirteen cars will go home with the same person, but we love the idea of some loaded enthusiast buying all thirteen in one swoop. It’s not going to be cheap, even as far as Ferraris go, considering the models and condition the cars are presented in. We’ll list all thirteen of the cars below, but here are a few standout cars from the so-called Ferrari Performance Collection.

1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta

Keep your $50 million 250 GTOs – spend a measly $10 – $15 million and get 85 percent of the car with this silver 250 GT SWB. The GT SWB was the predecessor to the GTO, used by Ferrari and privateers in club races on the international stage.

Since we’ve still got a month to go until the auction, we’re not privy to all the full details on the cars in this collection, but from the looks of this 250, it looks to be a standard, non-competizione car, wearing a reserved padded leather interior in place of the stripped-out aluminum cockpits of the competizione cars.

1969 Ferrari Dino 206 GT

Compared to the later 246 GT, the 206 GT is much rarer and more desirable thanks to lighter aluminum body panels (the 246 was steel-bodied) and a shorter wheelbase. Power comes from a tiny 2.0-liter V-6 engine making between 160 hp and 180 hp, depending on who you ask. Only around 150 of these were made, compared to roughly 2,000 246 Dinos produced in later iterations.

It’s not necessarily Ferrari royalty, but for those in the know, this rosso 206 is a seriously special car.

1976 Ferrari 308 ‘Vetroresina’

This is one of 808 ‘Vetroresina’ (fiberglass) 308s produced, and unlike other Ferrari models, is worth considerably more for its non-alloy construction. Mechanically, it’s the same as other 308s from the period, but the composite body sheds over 300 pounds when lined up next to its metallic brothers.

2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale

The wonderful 360 Challenge Stradale was the progenitor for the current bi-level formula for Ferrari’s V-8 cars. At the base level, you have the capable V-8 model, but a few years on, that car is supplanted by a better, stiffer, lighter, more powerful variant.

There were a few similar concepts that came before the Challenge Stradale, but the CS was the first to perfect it. The 348 Serie Speciale wasn’t hardcore enough to play in this category, and the rare F355 Spider Limited Edition Fiorano was a drop-top, which at the time, was not as track-ready as a coupe. Sure, the 348 and F355 Challenge cars existed, but those were of dubious legality for the road – roll cage, race exhaust, and harnesses made use for your daily commute a bit iffy.

With the 360 CS, Ferrari started with the road in mind, putting all the best bits from the Enzo hypercar, Challenge cars, and GT3 cars into a usable track toy, while still maintaining absolute street legality. Plus, the upgraded exhaust on the CS remains one of the best Ferrari V-8 sounds we’ve ever heard.

You’ve seen the best, now here’s the rest:

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4

1983 Ferrari 512 BBi

1984 Ferrari 512 BBi

1989 Ferrari 328 GTS

1991 Ferrari F40

2005 Ferrari 575M Superamerica

2009 Ferrari F430 Scuderia

2009 Ferrari F430 Scuderia Spider 16M

2011 Ferrari 599 GTO

The stunning Ferrari Performance Collection crosses the auction block later next month during RM Sotheby’s 2017 Monterey sale, beginning on August 18.

Photos courtesy of Theodore Pieper for RM Sothebys