Hardtop Fiat Abarth 124 GT Coming to Geneva

Fiat is spicing up its 124 lineup with two special edition models that will be revealed at the Geneva International motor show in March.

Painted in exclusive Alpi Orientali Grey exterior paint, the 124 Abarth GT will come with the traditional convertible soft top but will also include a lightweight hard top made entirely of carbon fiber that creates an appealing profile. The hard top weighs just over 35 pounds, is lined on the inside, and has a rear window with a defroster. Fiat claims the hardtop can be removed and reinstalled in a few easy steps.

The Abarth 124 GT also features 17-inch OZ Ultra-Light alloy wheels that are about 6.6 pounds lighter than the standard wheels. A matte black hood and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler are optional. A Gunmetal front spoiler matches the Gunmetal mirror caps, but the mirrors can also be had in red or carbon fiber.

Also making its debut in Geneva is the Fiat 124 Spider S-Design, a limited edition model only available on the Lusso trim. The model features polished steel roll bars, unique 17-inch lightweight alloy wheels, a tricolor rear badge, and a lower red side stripe.

Both 124 special editions will debut alongside the 500 Abarth 695 Rivale special edition, the 500X S-Design, Tipio S-Design, and the 500 Mirror edition family (500, 500X, 500L). These special edition models will not reach our shores but there is a chance Fiat will bring over similarly equipped models eventually.

The 2018 Fiat 124 is available in Classica, Lusso, and Abarth trims and is powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter I-4 engine that produces 160 hp (164 in the Abarth trim) and 184 lb-ft of torque. That engine can be paired with either a six-speed automatic or manual transmission. Currently, the only special edition model is the Red Top edition that features a soft-top in Bordeaux Red.