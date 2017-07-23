Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Does Sweet Smoky Drifts

LaFerraris aren’t usually manhandled. They’re stored in a hermetically sealed garage, under a satin sheet, as their owner sits idly by and waits for their car’s value to triple in just a few short years. They’re never driven in anger, they just sit. Thankfully, the owner of this specific LaFerrari Aperta and standard LaFerrari didn’t get the memo.

The two LaFerraris recently took to the Italian Alps for a road trip, but along the way, the owner of the LaFerrari Aperta decided he’d become Ken Block and rip the open-top hypercar up the switchback roads, drifting from corner to corner thanks to the LaFerrari Aperta’s 963 horsepower hybrid V-12.

It should be noted that this particular LaFerrari owner is known for his antics behind the wheel and drifting up a mountain pass isn’t something that’s too outside his wheelhouse. His Instagram handle after all is “powerslidelover.”

What’s truly astounding, however, is the ease at which the slide is initiated. You’d think a race-bred Ferrari like the LaFerrari would be twitchy, always trying to reclaim grip. But from the video here, it could almost be a stand-in for a number of Formula D pro cars as it sashays from side to side. We’re very glad this man uses his LaFerrari Aperta this way. It restores our faith in humanity.

As for the car in question, the Ferrari LaFerrari is supposedly the most Ferrari Ferrari ever to be built by Ferrari. That’s why Ferrari named it, the Ferrari TheFerrari. However, the new prevailing theory is that the most Ferrari Ferrari ever isn’t actually the Ferrari LaFerrari, but the Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, as it opens the roof to the LaFerrari’s best feature, it’s naturally aspirated Ferrari V-12.

And from the video below, we tend to agree that the Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta is the most Ferrari Ferrari ever.