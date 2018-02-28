2018 All-Stars Contender: Ferrari GTC4Lusso T

Even before we drove it, this “differently shaped” four-seat Ferrari had earned our thumbs-up simply for its bravura uniqueness. “I love wagons!” pro racer and contributor Andy Pilgrim summed up—though the Lusso T is about as far from a Wagon Queen Family Truckster as Clark W. Griswold could get.

Ferrari first unveiled the V-12, all-wheel-drive GTC4Lusso as an improved follow-up to the FF—popular for family skiing getaways among Europe’s well-heeled St. Moritz set. Now comes the more “affordable” Lusso T—which drops the normally aspirated V-12 in favor of a turbocharged V-8 and trades the AWD system for a simpler rear-drive setup (and a claimed weight savings of 121 pounds).

The result is a prancing horse of a slightly different color. You’ll save about $45K picking the V-8 over the V-12. Range improves by about 30 percent. And there’s a bit more liveliness in the Lusso T’s sprightlier front end (though you won’t enjoy the same traction on slippery surfaces).

Otherwise, the two cars are remarkably similar. The speed is still there: Ferrari claims the Lusso T is just one-tenth slower to 60 mph than the V-12 (and the turbo V-8 makes a lot more torque). The shifter is the same brilliant seven-speed dual-clutch unit. The cockpit is the same sumptuous space of rich Italian leather. Said Pilgrim: “I’d buy a can of air freshener if it smelled like the Lusso’s interior.” And, yes, you really can fit two full-size adults in those rear seats.

There were some complaints, though. “Nice-looking machine, but it really doesn’t say ‘Ferrari’ to me,” said design editor Rober Cumberford. “Its steering is too quick and self-centering,” added contributor Marc Noordeloos, while fellow contributor Basem Wasef noted, “It’s entrancing on the road, but on the track I wanted to like it more. Shouldn’t every Ferrari acquit itself on the circuit?”

Did our judges find the 2018 GTC4Lusso T to be Ferrari enough to give it a 2018 All-Stars trophy? Find out on Saturday, March 10, when we announce the winners at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance—and right here on automobilemag.com.