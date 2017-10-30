Ferrari FXX-K Evo Receives the Full Aero Treatment

If you thought the Ferrari FXX-K was extreme, now the Prancing Horse brand has made an even wilder track-only car.

Based on the LaFerrari, the FXX-K track car debuted in late 2014. It packed a 6.2-liter V-12 and electric motor for a combined 1,035 hp.

Now, Ferrari is building off that model with the FXX-K Evo, available as an “extremely limited-run model” or as an upgrade package for existing XX cars.

The new car is lighter than its predecessor and features a host of aerodynamic upgrades, including a new fixed rear wing that works in tandem with the active spoiler.

Newly designed front and rear bumpers, a redesigned underbody, new front brake air intakes, and other improvements help increase the Evo’s aerodynamic performance.

The car boasts a 23-percent improvement in the downforce coefficient from the FXX-K, and a 75-percent improvement from the LaFerrari road car. In all, the FXX-K Evo generates a whopping 1,410 pounds of downforce at 124 mph.

At the FXX-K Evo’s top speed, that number increases to 1,830 pounds. To accommodate the car’s new aerodynamic prowess, Ferrari tweaked the suspension.

Inside the cabin, Ferrari applied the F1 treatment. The interior features a KERS Manettino dial as well as a larger 6.5-inch video camera screen. This screen displays key data such as lap times and the status of the Kinetic Energy Recovery System.

The Ferrari FXX-K Evo will participate in the 2018/2019 racing season that spans from March to October. As is tradition with its XX cars, it will also show in the Finali Mondiali weekend at the end of the season.

Perhaps just as important as its racing ambitions, Ferrari is using this car as a laboratory on wheels. New technologies used on this track car could benefit Ferrari’s future road cars.