Ferrari Might Bring Back the Dino

Rumors have been swirling for years that Ferrari is planning a new mid-engine, V-6 sports car to slot under the venerable 488 GTB. And those rumors almost always suggest that, if it happens, the new car will likely carry the Dino name again. According to the latest report from Automotive News Europe, Ferrari is considering bringing back the Dino, but the Italian automaker is afraid that a less-expensive sports car would dilute the brand.

In a call with analysts about the results of the second quarter, Sergio Marchionne, Ferrari’s CEO, reportedly said the idea is still being “kicked around,” but he has to maintain the brand’s exclusivity. And if more people can afford to drive a Ferrari, that could be a problem.

Marchionne also reportedly dismissed the idea that Ferrari needs a cheaper model to attract young buyers, saying that many buyers in Asia are “phenomenally young” and still able to afford the company’s current lineup. “We need to explore ways to attract customers to traditional values of the brand such as style, performance, and engine sound before downgrading the entry level price for the brand,” said Marchionne.

Despite his concern that a smaller sports car would dilute the brand, Marchionne hasn’t shown similar restraint when it comes to chasing the SUV trend. Last week, he confirmed his interest in a Ferrari-badged ute, saying “it will probably happen.”

Regardless of what Marchionne decides, we likely won’t find out until the automaker reveals its next five-year plan. Expect that announcement to come early next year, potentially at the end of the first quarter.