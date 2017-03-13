Ferrari Celebrates 70 Years with a 125 S and LaFerrari Aperta

On March 12, 1947, just a few years after World War II, Enzo Ferrari test-drove the first car to bear his name, the Ferrari 125 S. Through the mountains and hills surrounding Maranello, Italy that was the test drive that would eventually launch the company into the stratospheric presence it maintains today. Now, 70 years later, Ferrari is celebrating its birth with a host of special, one-off creations throughout the year. However, to kick things off, Ferrari ushered the 125 S through the company’s gates at Via Abertone Inferiore once again, this time with a LaFerrari Aperta as witness.

The video opens in a sepia-colored, 1947 Ferrari workshop with the old man gazing lovingly over his creation, donning his period leather crash helmet, and starting the 125 S up. The car slowly pulls out of the Ferrari workshop and onto the highway as the sepia tones fade and the 125 S transforms into a brand new LaFerrari. The video additionally transforms with the car and turns into a modern, gorgeous, film showcasing the raw beauty of the carbon-fiber hybrid V-12 hypercar.

LaFerrari Aperta, the targa version of the coupe hypercar, features a hybrid 6.3-liter V-12 engine generating 949 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque coupled to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The first Ferrari, the 125 S, generated only 118 hp from its 1.5-liter V-12 engine and was coupled to 5-speed manual gearbox.

Ferrari’s 70th birthday celebrations culminate on the weekend of September 9 at the company’s factory and headquarters in Maranello. For those not lucky enough to attend, you can follow Ferrari’s celebrations through the brand’s dedicated birthday site, www.ferrari70.com.