Ferrari and Lamborghini Say Fuhgeddaboudit to All-Electric Sports Cars

Several automakers have recently announced plans to electrify their entire lineup, offering only hybrid and all-electric vehicles within a few years. Lamborghini and Ferrari look to follow suit sans the full electric part.

Both Italian supercar makers are currently working on hybrid versions of their sports cars but have no plans to develop a pure EV. Executives from both companies confirmed this at the Frankfurt auto show in Germany.

Ferrari’s chief technology officer, Michael Leiters, told Automotive News Europe, “There is a need for more time, more innovation to get the same performance, and, what’s even more challenging, to get the same driving pleasure that we have today. Just think of the sound and things like that which are essential for us. For us the first step is hybridization.”

Lamborghini’s CEO, Stefano Domenicali, expressed the company’s interest in hybrid systems while also noting its continued commitment behind naturally aspirated V-10 and V-12 engines.

“I don’t see electric to be an immediate development in the super sports car segment, but hybridization for sure will come, in the next five years for sure,” he told the news site said.

Volvo was one of the first automakers to jump on the electrification bandwagon by announcing earlier this year that all models sold from 2019 will have an electric motor. Bentley also announced this year that all of its models will be available with plug-in hybrid technology within the next few years.

Last month, Aston Martin said that all of its models will offer hybrid technology by the mid-2020s. Just last week, BMW stated that the company will offer 25 electrified vehicles—including 12 all electric vehicles – by 2025. Fellow supercar maker McLaren announced last year that by 2022, half of its lineup will have a hybrid powertrain.

Fortunately, we won’t be seeing all-electric Ferrari or Lamborghini supercars anytime soon, but we do expect other automakers to make similar statements about upcoming all-electrified lineups.