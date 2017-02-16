Ferrari 812 Superfast Unveiled Ahead of Geneva Debut

Ahead of its debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show next month, Ferrari dropped the veil surrounding the successor to the F12 grand tourer. Once rumored to use a Formula 1-style hybrid setup, the new Ferrari 812 Superfast ditches modernity for history and uses a powerful naturally aspirated V-12.

According to Ferrari, the 812 Superfast builds on the F12 and F12tdf that preceded it and is aimed at “clients demanding the most powerful and exclusive Ferrari in the range.” And that’s exactly what Ferrari has done with this car.

The 812 Superfast’s V-12 displaces 6.5 liters and, according to Ferrari, develops 789 horsepower and 529 lb-ft for torque and redlines at a screaming 8,500 rpm. Ferrari is keen to state that “no other front-engine production car has ever even come near to delivering” the 812’s 121 horsepower per liter.

Torque delivery has also been improved from the F12 and F12tdf, with max torque found at 7,000 rpm and 80% available from 3,500 rpm. To achieve these figures, Ferrari adopted a direct injection system and variable geometry intake tracts to deliver fuel at an astonishing 5,076 psi. For comparison, the injectors on a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 — which has 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque — only deliver 2,175 psi.

Coupled to that engine is a retuned version of Ferrari’s seven-speed dual-clutch automatic that offers shorter up and down shifts between gears and sharper throttle response.

But what do all these facts and figures mean in the real world? What can the 812 Superfast really do? For starters, Ferrari claims that 0-62 mph takes just 2.9 seconds and that the 812’s top speed is 211 mph, only 6 mph slower than the LaFerrari hybrid hypercar.

In turns, the 812 Superfast is helped by the latest version of Ferrari’s Side Slip Control and Virtual Short Wheelbase systems. The 812 Superfast is also the first Ferrari to make use of an electric power steering unit, something we’re not sure will be warmly received. But, according to Ferrari, it is in “accordance with Ferrari’s uncompromising engineering approach, and is used to fully exploit the potential of the car’s performance.”

The 812 Superfast was designed in-house by Ferrari’s Styling Centre and previews the design language for other front-engine Ferrari’s to come. According to the designers, the two-box design with a high tail is “reminiscent of the glorious 1969 365 GTB4,” with the flanks visually shortening the tail of the car considerably. The paint is a new special color dubbed, Rosso Settanta and helps mark the company’s 70th anniversary.

Ferrari hasn’t disclosed what the 812 Superfast will cost, but given that it’s the successor to the F12 ($320,000) and F12tdf ($490,000), we’re guessing it will cost somewhere between those two.