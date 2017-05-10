Feast Your Eyes on Magnus Walker’s Mesmerizing Porsche Engine Build Video

Wicked Sixes Engine Company, based in Hamburg, Germany, marries art and automobiles to create hypnotic time lapses of engine builds. This stop-frame animation shows a 2.0 Porsche engine morphing into a 2.5 SRT built for Magnus Walker.

Magnus Walker is somewhat of a god among resto-modders, known for rebuilding Porsches from the ground up and adding details of his own along the way.

NFS – Not For Sale – my 67 SRT #porsche pic.twitter.com/q02mQPtIfG — Magnus Walker (@magnus_walker) June 18, 2015

Wicked Sixes did the same throughout the time lapse, adding psychedelic animated flourishes during key parts of the build. The engine is for Walker’s 1967 SRT seen here.

Check out Wicked Sixes’ entrancing time lapse below.