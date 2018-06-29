/ 2019 Chevrolet Volt Doubles Recharging Speed

Chevrolet is taking a different approach to decreasing range anxiety with the 2019 Volt. While range remains the same at 53 miles in pure EV mode and 420 miles in total, Chevrolet focused its improvements on increasing charging speed and efficiency, with the goal of making the existing range more usable.

The highlight of this approach is a new 7.2 kilowatt charging system, which is standard on the Volt Premier and optional on Volt LT. The system slices charging times by nearly half, down to 2.3 hours when plugged into a 240V Level 2 station. The increased throughput means that charging sessions are now more productive—an important consideration at public charging stations that charge by the hour.

Reducing charging times also enables owners to “top up” throughout the day, rather than having to wait until they get home to charge their battery. Further adding to range efficiency are new selective regenerative braking modes that are smoother in operation and capture more energy during operation.

Other changes to the 2019 Volt include a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an Energy App that provides real-time feedback on how range is affected based on a variety of driving styles and conditions, a new digital rearview camera, and a wireless charging pad for compatible phones. Pacific Blue Metallic joins the color palette, while a new Jet Black/Porcelain Blue interior is offered on the Premier trim. The Volt also finally offers a driver’s power seat, standard on Premier and optional on the LT trim.

The 2019 Chevrolet Volt goes on sale this fall.