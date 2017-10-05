Fast & Furious 9 Not Coming Soon

Two decades. Ten films. One saga. That’s how Vin Diesel announced on Instagram that the franchise would get two more installments after the release of “Fast 8.”

At the time, “Fast 9” was scheduled to be released in April 2019, almost exactly two years after “Fast 8.” But now, it looks like that date has been pushed back. The studio made the official announcement shown below via its official “Fast & Furious” Twitter account.

That’s almost a full year from the original date, meaning “Fast & Furious” fans will have to wait another two and a half years to get their fix of ridiculous car races, implausible plot points, and over-the-top explosions. There’s also no word yet whether the final film has been delayed, as well, or if it will still be released on April 2, 2021.

This delay could easily have been a decision by the studio to make sure there’s less downtime between the release of the ninth and 10th films.

But until we know otherwise, we’re going to assume it’s related to the logistical challenges they’ll face trying to film a drag race on the moon. After all, it’s not like you can find Space NOS just laying around on any movie set. That stuff definitely requires a permit.