Watch the Faraday Future FF 91 Hit the Road

Despite reports of financial trouble, Faraday Future is pushing ahead with plans for its very first production car. In a new video, we get our best glimpse yet of the FF 91.

The new model hits the road in the newly released video titled “Emergence.” Incidentally, the video coincides with a special milestone celebration for the EV maker. On May 8, the company turned three years old.

The FF 91, which debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year, delivers a whopping 1,050 hp when equipped with three electric motors. According to the company, the model should hit 60 mph from a standstill in 2.39 seconds. Packing a 130 kilowatt-hour battery, the FF 91 is said to achieve 378 miles of range on the EPA cycle. The FF 91 will be put through its paces in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, which happens next month.

It’s no secret that Faraday Future has been struggling. According to reports, the company has been forced to scale back some of its ambitious production plans due to financial issues. Last fall, Jia Yueting, the billionaire behind Faraday Future and LeEco, admitted “we blindly sped ahead, and our cash demand ballooned.” Despite a rough ride, Faraday Future said it’s still committed to building its new factory in Las Vegas.

Watch the video below to see the FF 91 out driving on the road.