Fan-Made Tesla Ad Pitches Cars as “Spaceships for Earth”

Tesla doesn’t spend a lot of money on advertising. But if it did, this fan-made commercial is one we could see airing on TV and online. Written and directed by Tim Dodd of Everyday Astronaut, the 44-second spot sells Tesla vehicles as “spaceships for Earth.”

The film was submitted for Tesla’s Project Loveday, a video contest inspired by a suggestion from 10-year-old Bria Loveday. The premise of the ad is simple: driving a Tesla feels like piloting a spaceship. We see a man dressed in a space suit wake up and do everyday things like ironing, mowing the lawn, and doing the dishes. When he has to go somewhere, he looks up from his chores at his Tesla Model X and smiles. Still dressed in his space suit, he walks toward the SUV as its driver-side gullwing door opens. The Model X then drives down the road and the video hard cuts to black. A message fades in: “Spaceships. For Earth.”

The ad is simple yet effective. It suggests that cutting-edge feeling of owning a Tesla is something you take with you in your daily life. Of course, it probably wasn’t difficult for Dodd to get into character for the ad. In 2013, he bought an actual Russian space suit as a joke, and turned it into a popular social media series where he photographs himself doing everyday tasks wearing the suit.

Tesla will announce the top 10 winners of Project Loveday on June 5, and we think this video has a strong chance. Watch the fan-made ad below and tell us what you think.