F1-inspired Mercedes-AMG “Project One” Hypercar Redefines Extreme

Selected high-rollers were invited to an outbuilding of the La Reserve Hotel near Lake Geneva recently for a sneak peek at the Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar, the F1 racer for the road that will debut at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show in September. One collector who had already placed a firm order described the car as a “truly wild thing, extreme in every respect.”

Rated at 1020-hp, the all-wheel drive monster machine from Affalterbach combines a 748-hp combustion engine with 408 hp of electric power. There are four electric motors: two for the front wheels and one each for the crankshaft and the turbocharger.

Weight of the stunning carbon-fiber two-seater is reportedly less than 2,900 lb, and that includes the battery pack. The highly specialized batteries will provide plenty of full-throttle boost and are also expected to deliver an emissions-free range of 30 miles. They have also been designed to help make the 1.6-liter V-6 engine, which redlines at 11,000 rpm, much more drivable by beefing up low-end torque.

The AMG Project One is expected to be priced at approximately 2.17 million Euro (around $2,345,000 at current exchange rates), plus tax. Production is restricted to between 250 and 275 vehicles. So far, around 225 units are spoken for.