Extremely Rare Porsche 964 911 Collection Up For Grabs at Amelia Island Sale

Even if you’ve got a financial portfolio as healthy as a small country, amassing a well-curated car collection isn’t as simple as signing a few checks. No matter how many zeroes you wave around, there’s no guarantee rare variants will emerge from the woodwork. However, if you lurk around auctions enough, sometimes you’ll get lucky when an auction house sells off an entire collection. RM Sotheby’s is doing just that at the upcoming Amelia Island sale, offering a collection of exceptionally rare Porsche 911s, mostly from the 964 generation.

964 Carrera RS: Simple, stripped-down excellence

Today’s U.S. enthusiasts don’t suffer from automotive FOMO as much as their predecessors, but this is a relatively recent trend, as the U.S. was left high and dry more than once by Europe and Japan.

In the early 1990s, Porsche wasn’t quite sure what us Yanks really wanted. It was uneasy about going to all the trouble to federalize the very excellent 964 Carrera RS, so it instead offered a half measure in the form of the RS America. This was the hottest track-focused 964 we officially got, despite using the standard Carrera engine, transmission, and brakes.

Each RS America did away with the rear seats, cruise control, powered side mirrors, A/C, sunroof, and radio. A sport suspension was standard, and a limited-slip differential was an optional extra.

Europe got the full-fat experience with the 964 Carrera RS. Each RS arrived with an aggressive suspension that cut 1.6-inches from the ride height, along with manual unassisted steering. No niceties were found on the inside, and the front hood was made of aluminum. Porsche even seam-welded the Carrera RS’ chassis and installed thinner glass to keep rigidity up and weight down.

For the track-hungry, there’s also a 964 Carrera Cup included in the collection. This does away with all the street equipment entirely, substituting full race-spec hardware instead. This was the model used for the 964’s one-make series that never really got off the ground as high as Porsche had hoped. As a result, 964 Cups are rare.

For the three stripped-out 964s, RM expects a high sale of $250,000 for the 1993 RS America, $250,000 for the 1992 Carrera RS, and $325,000 for the Carrera Cup.

964 Carrera RS 3.8: A step beyond

Got deeper pockets and a membership at an exclusive club-style circuit? You should spring for RM’s incredibly rare 1993 Carrera RS 3.8. Essentially, this is a more hardcore evolution of the aforementioned Carrera RS, packing more track-ready hardware and power.

In place of the regular 3.6-liter engine is a revised 3.8-liter one, now pushing out a very impressive 300 hp to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. Now, all the oily bits are encased in a Turbo-look body, with swollen fender and a large rear wing.

For the ultimate 964 trackday weapon and the perfect garage companion to the RS 3.8 is RM’s 1993 RSR 3.8. As far as 964s go, it doesn’t get better than the RSR. This was the most hardcore, track-only variant of the Carrera, packing a totally stripped-out interior with rollcage and full race harnesses.

RM expects a high estimate of $1.5 million for the RS 3.8 and $1.4 million for the RSR 3.8.

964 Turbo: Turbos Wild

Even more so than the Carrera RS, the 964 Turbo was the defining model of the generation. There’s a large number of distinct Turbo variants, of which most are represented in the RM sale.

At the bottom end of the range is the 1991 964 Turbo 3.3. This was the regular, non-specialized Turbo that used a carry-over engine (albeit updated) from the older 930. RM expects $250,000 on the high-end.

The matching yellow 1994 Turbo 3.6 is the updated version of the older 3.3, now powered by a 3.6-liter turbocharged engine pushing out 355 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. Look for this 3.6 to cross the block for a high estimate of $250,000.

Next is a pair of factory 964 Turbo S Flachbaus. This was a special flat-nosed (flacbau) package for the Turbo S, adding in a slew of significant performance and aesthetic upgrades. Each Turbo 3.6S came with a highly modified version of the 3.6-liter, now offering up 380 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque.

The silver Flachbau wears option group X83, meaning this is one of just ten destined for the Japanese market. All ten of these cars were painted in Polar Silver. This rare JDM Turbo should claim $650,000.

The yellow Flachbau is an X85 car, denoting this was originally sold in the U.S. market. High pre-sale estimate sits at $800,000.

The giant among giants is the 1993 Turbo S “Leichtbau.” The Leichtbau specification strips the car out further, adding race buckets with full harnesses and a full cage, all while retaining the regular frog-eye front of a regular Turbo. With great rarity comes a hefty price tag – high estimate pegs this ultra-rare 911 at $1.2 million.

A pair of misfits

The final two cars don’t exactly mix and match with the rest of the crew, but they are significant in their own right to earn a mention.

Closing out the 964 pack is a lovely 964 Speedster. Aside from the two-seat layout, this was as stripped-down as 964 drop-tops get, incorporating a sport suspension and thin door cards. High sale estimate sits at $250,000.

The 1989 911 930 Turbo is the odd-one out, being the only car not from the 964 generation. Regardless, this is still a desirable flachbau 930, shooting the sale estimate up to $250,000.