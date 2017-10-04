Exterion Concept Takes Sweptail Design Into the Future

We can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the all-new Phantom VIII, but in the meantime we take a look even farther into the future of Rolls-Royce with these renderings of the Exterion Concept by artist Sergey Dvornytskyy.

The Exterion appears to have taken inspiration from the striking $13 million coach-built Sweptail that was unveiled at the 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Not only does the profile take a similar sweeping shape, but the front fascia also maintains the same outline that surrounds the grille and headlamps.

It is also reminiscent of the Rolls-Royce 103EX built as part of the Vision Next 100 program, in which each brand owned by BMW created a concept to take a look into the next century of the group’s design.

Dvornytskyy’s renderings borrow heavily from those cars—just look at the outboard-positioned wheels and swooping roofline. If toned down for production, the Exterion looks like it could slot nicely between the current-generation Rollers and the 103EX.

The rear is where the renderings really diverge from existing examples. The lower diffuser protrudes like an under bite and appears to impede trunk access.

Its brake-light bar, which swoops over the back window, is a nice design element that stands alone from any existing Rolls-Royce-produced models.

The taillights also take a dramatic departure from current styling and add a delicate element to the car’s otherwise imposing presence.

Whereas the Sweptail exists in the present and the 103EX Concept envisions the distant future, the Exterion falls right in between at around 50 years in the future.

As far as design studies go, it’s a prescient look at the future of Rolls-Royce.