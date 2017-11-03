Exclusive Photos of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler in Action

This just in from our man Arthur St. Antoine who is currently somewhere in New Zealand at an undisclosed location, hardcore testing the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

And when we say testing—we mean T-E-S-T-I-N-G.

Y’know, driving Wranglers over mountains, through rivers, across the desert—fun stuff.

We have exclusive photos of the base model Sport eating boulders, a Sahara tearing up the sand, and a river surfing Rubicon in action.

These are the latest and freshest images of the Wrangler since the official ones stumbled out of SEMA recently.

They also happened to confirm that there are two- and four-door versions of the new Jeep as you can plainly see here.

Check out this one of the keystone-shaped grille and iconic round headlamps of a black Rubicon climbing up a slick, boulder infested incline in the rain. Good times.

Another one shows a white Rubicon tackling the snow capped mountains of New Zealand—it sure looks like an early Christmas to us.

Stay tuned for more details as we approach the official launch of the Wrangler at the end of the month when it makes its official debut at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.

In the meantime check out the 2.0-liter turbo-four and 3.6-liter V-6 engines take on the beautiful great outdoors in the gallery below.