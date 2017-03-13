NIO Reveals Eve and EP9 Autonomous Car Concepts at 2017 SXSW

EV startup NIO, formerly NextEV, used the 2017 SXSW conference and festival to showcase its Eve and EP9 autonomous vehicle concepts as part of the brand’s U.S. launch. The company claims the EP9 lapped the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in 2:40 and hit a top speed of 160 mph. NIO will also partner with Mobileye, Nvidia, and NXP for its autonomous vehicle development.

NIO introduced the sporty-looking EP9 at the Coppertank Event Center at SXSW, where it will remain on display for the duration of the conference and festival. Featuring four individual gearboxes, an interchangeable battery system, and an electric powertrain producing 1 MegaWatt or 1,341 hp, and 1,092 lb-ft of torque, NIO says the EP9 can hit 200 km/h (roughly 124 mph) in 7.1 seconds and top out at 194 mph. Charging the car’s battery system takes 45 minutes, and yields a range of 265 miles, the company says.

To improve downforce, the car receives a retractable rear wing with three positions, a full-length floor diffuser, fixed aero pieces, and a retractable front splitter to maximize downforce. The EP9 also features four inboard motor generator units (MGUs) and four individual gearboxes. A carbon-fiber monocoque is used to keep the EP9 light without sacrificing strength and durability.

Introduced alongside the EP9 was the Eve concept, an autonomous vehicle prototype with a full cabin featuring what the interior of an autonomous vehicle could look like. Unlike the EP9, the Eve is more of a car for daily commutes and long drives. It features an artificial intelligence system that lets the vehicle connect with occupants inside and outside the car, and active glass that becomes an augmented reality screen for passengers to use for entertainment.

Unlike a standard vehicle, the Eve makes do without conventional A- and B-pillars so that it can have wide forward-sliding doors. In the main seating area, there are folding tables, and a single seat that can recline. Digital glass is used as a display for front occupants to use during non-autonomous driving.

NIO is aiming to launch an autonomous vehicle in the U.S. by 2020.