EPA Rates 1,500-Horsepower Bugatti Chiron

Supercars aren’t known for their amazing gas mileage. However, in recent years thanks to hybridization and turbocharged engines, these manic machines have been steadily increasing their range and fuel economy. That, however, is not the case with the almighty 1,500-horsepower Bugatti Chiron.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which rates every vehicle that drives on U.S. roads, the Chiron returns a scant 9 mpg in normal city driving, and just slightly more on the highway with a total of 14 mpg. That combines for a normal cycle of just 11 mpg.

While normal folks are likely to balk at such figures, the ones who can afford the Bugatti Chiron’s ludicrous $2.5 million price tag likely won’t give the poor miles per gallon rating a second thought.

What is interesting is the Bugatti’s 9.1-gallon fuel tank. We’ve already been told that flat out, the Chiron will decimate its fuel reserves in a few short minutes. But we’ve never been told how far you could actually go just pootling along, until now.

The EPA states that, using the combined mpg figure, the Bugatti’s fuel tank will last just 100 miles — at best. That’s essentially hyper-miling a $2.5 million hypercar.

For perspective, the current-generation Nissan Leaf, a fully electric family hatchback, has a range of 107 miles and has only 107 horsepower, or 1,393 less than the Chiron. Bugatti owners, however, aren’t likely shocked as Veyron owners who saw just 8 mpg city, 15 highway for a combined 10 mpg.

Maybe the solution to the Bugatti Chiron’s fuel issue is building a custom roof rack and adding a second 35-gallon fuel tank on the roof? You’d definitely get further, but then again, we doubt it would be able to hold up to the environmental forces at 261 mph.