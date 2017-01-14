EPA Finalizes 2025 Fuel Economy Standards

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had until April of next year to finalize fuel economy standards for passenger cars and light trucks, but decided to lock in the standards on Friday, just one week before President Obama leaves office. U.S. and Foreign automakers have urged President-elect Trump, who has criticized some of Obama’s climate policies, to roll back the fuel economy targets, saying they impose high costs.

Finalized in 2012, the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) regulation requires automakers to bring the average fuel economy of their respective model lineups to 54.5 mpg by the year 2025. In July of 2016, due to the increased sales of SUVs and trucks, the EPA relaxed the 54.5 mpg target to a more realistic goal between 50 mpg and 52.6 mpg by 2025.

“My decision today rests on the technical record created by over eight years of research, hundreds of published reports including an independent review by the National Academy of Sciences, hundreds of stakeholder meetings, and multiple opportunities for the public and the industry to provide input,” said EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy when she announced her decision on Friday.

Environmental groups are happy with the EPA’s decision, but the same cannot be said for automakers. According to Reuters, Gloria Bergquist, a spokeswoman for the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, criticized the EPA’s decision. “Our fundamental priority remains striking the right balance to continue fuel economy gains and carbon reduction without compromising consumer affordability and vital auto-sector jobs,” she said.