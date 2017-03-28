Plot to Steal Enzo Ferrari’s Body Foiled by Italian Police

Some people in this world who would do anything to make a quick buck (or a few million). You could argue that stealing is stealing, no matter what the item, but there’s something especially twisted about stealing the body of a deceased person and holding it for ransom. Italian authorities just busted a group of crooks that was hatching such a plan. Their target? The body of Enzo Ferrari.

According to a report from Reuters, Italian police put a stop to a plot to steal the remains of the Formula 1 legend and founder of the eponymous sports car marque. Investigators in Nuoro, a city on the island of Sardinia, told reporters they suspected a gang was planning to carry out the bodysnatching scheme and demand a ransom from the Ferrari family or company. Ferrari died in 1988 at age 90, and is buried in an above-ground family tomb in the San Cataldo cemetery in Modena, not far from the Ferrari plant in Maranello. No more details about the plot were given, but authorities did say the plans were discovered during a separate investigation into drug and weapons trafficking which led to a number of arrests.

We’re glad Mr. Ferrari can rest in peace, hopefully for a very long time to come.