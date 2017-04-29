Elon Musk Envisions Underground Roads

After coming up with the Hyperloop concept, an idea which a few different companies are currently testing, Elon Musk is now sharing his vision for another alternative way to transport people. His new venture, called The Boring Company, has released a video previewing a future of underground tunnels that can help reduce traffic congestion.

In the video, a Tesla Model S pulls over to the side of the road and drives onto a pod. Like an elevator, the pod drops down to an underground tunnel and then moves the car along a track at speeds of up to 124 mph.

Musk informally announced his plans to start the new company last December. “Traffic is driving me nuts,” he wrote on his Twitter page. “Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging.” He then announced it would be called The Boring Company and wrote, “I am actually going to do this.”

Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

Just a few months later, the company is slowly growing into its own, and a “boring” machine has even been spotted around SpaceX recently. At the TED2017 conference, Musk spoke a little bit more about the company. “We bought some secondhand machinery,” Musk announced, reports MarketWatch. “It’s kind of puttering along but making good progress.”

Watch the video below to see what The Boring Company has dreamed up to fight traffic.