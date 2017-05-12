Elon Musk Reveals Test Sled for Underground Tunnel System in Video

A few weeks ago when The Boring Company released a video simulation of an underground tunnel transport system, the idea seemed a bit far-fetched. But now Elon Musk, who is behind the venture, says real-life tests of an electric sled are underway.

The electric sled can transport cars at 125 mph through tunnels, according to Musk. We’re not sure how this would work if you’re prone to motion sickness and/or claustrophobia, however. Musk posted a video of the sled test on his Instagram account earlier today, and the whole thing looks like Space Mountain on steroids.

Musk said the system could transport drivers from Westwood, California to LAX Airport in just five minutes. That’s certainly better than sitting in traffic above ground for 45 minutes. Work on The Boring Company’s first tunnel has already begun, Musk says, and it will run from LAX to Culver City, Santa Monica, Westwood, and Sherman Oaks.

First tunnel for The Boring Company begins … Full length of first tunnel will run from LAX to Culver City, Santa Monica, Westwood and Sherman Oaks. Future tunnels will cover all of greater LA. A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on May 12, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

Musk informally announced plans to start The Boring Company last December on his Twitter account. Now, the company is slowly expanding, and a “boring” machine has been spotted. “We bought some secondhand machinery,” Musk announced recently at the TED2017 conference. “It’s kind of puttering along but making good progress.”

Watch the sled test in the video below and imagine your car doing a buck and a quarter on it beneath Los Angeles’ streets.

Source: Elon Musk via Instagram