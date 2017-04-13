Elon Musk Says Tesla Semi-Truck to be Unveiled in September

Are you in the market for an all-electric semi-truck that can haul a ludicrous amount of stuff? Well, you are in luck.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced today via Twitter that the Tesla semi-truck would be unveiled in September.

“Team has done an amazing job. Seriously next level,” Musk tweets.

Aside from launching rockets, digging tunnels, installing solar panels, and gearing up for the epic production launch of the Model 3, he also said that we can expect to see the Tesla pick-up truck in 18-24 months.

It’s all part of Musk’s “Master Plan, Part Deux” if you recall.

“We believe the Tesla Semi will deliver a substantial reduction in the cost of cargo transport, while increasing safety and making it really fun to operate,” Musk penned in his online opus.

Tesla Semi truck unveil set for September. Team has done an amazing job. Seriously next level. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2017

But wait, there’s more Tesla fans — when another Twitter user asked Musk about a convertible model directly, he said that the next generation Roadster would be a convertible.

No other details were given about the trucks or convertible, but it sure seems like a full plate of projects to us.

Just hold on to your deposit money and don’t hold your breath for these target dates — for now.