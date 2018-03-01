All-Electric 2019 Jaguar I-Pace Launches with 240 Miles of Range, 394 HP

Finally, the cover officially dropped on Jaguar’s long-coming EV I-Pace crossover. Positioned between the itty-bitty E-Pace and the mid-size F-Pace, the I-Pace is the brand’s first EV and the first mass-market electric SUV since the larger and (presumably) costlier Tesla Model X.

Powering the newest Jag is a 90 kWh battery pack with 240 miles of maximum range, capable of regaining 80-percent charge in just 40 minutes when plugged into public 100-kilowatt rapid-charge stations. Two motors–one at each axle–provide motivation. Individual output isn’t specified, but the combined system tops out at 394 hp and 512 lb-ft of torque. From a dead stop, all that insta-torque is enough to crack 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

It should handle as sharp as it looks as well, given the low center of gravity of the battery between the two axles and 50:50 weight distribution. An active air suspension is standard, while an “Adaptive Dynamics” feature allows drivers to change the responsiveness and “sportiness” of the ride.

We first saw the future of electrified Jags with the I-Pace concept in late 2016, when the automaker promised a production variant to arrive in 2018. The production I-Pace doesn’t look too far from the original showcar, wearing the same moderately low-slung overhangs. It’s vastly different from any previous car to sport the Leaper, but its still distinctly Jaguar, with the classic gaping mouth, knife-edged taillamps, and sleek profile. It isn’t just for looks – the I-Pace slices through the air with a Cd of just 0.29.

The interior is a futuristic take on traditional Jaguar. There’s acres of leather upholstery, wood and metal surfaces, along with an optional Kvadrat package that adds a premium wool material with recycled suede. The I-Pace launches with three regular trims – S, SE, and HSE – and a First Edition package, offering design touches above the top-spec HSE level.

The I-Pace is the first Jag to feature InControl Touch Pro Duo, the new infotainment system lifted from the Range Rover Velar. An upper 10-inch and lower 5.5-inch touchscreen work in tandem with physical buttons and knobs to navigate the on-board tech, including Amazon Alexa integration and EV-focused navigation.

Jag is betting big on its new EV, offering an eight-year, 100,000 mile warranty for the battery. Early adopters can already place orders at local Jaguar dealers, with the car hitting dealer lots in the second half of this year. Pricing will be unveiled at the car’s full debut in Geneva later this week.