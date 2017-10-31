Eight Wild and Crazy Ford F-Series Trucks at SEMA

Customized Ford F-Series trucks are usually the most popular rides at SEMA and this year is no different from last season’s batch.

For 2017, FoMoCo has 11 custom builds and dozens of cars and trucks on display at the big show inside and outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada.

Here’s what you can expect to see on the convention floor if you are lucky enough to attend.

2017 Ford Super Duty XLT Regular Cab

This 2017 Ford Super Duty XLT looks like a Tonka truck on steroids and is called Project SD126 by its creators. Under the hood, there’s a 6.7-liter V-8 diesel engine that’s mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The regular cab truck was converted to a short bed and now rolls on a 126-inch wheelbase with massive 42-inch BFGoodrich Baja tires. It also features a BDS suspension and FOX coilovers. Inside the blacked-out cab gets racing seats and harnesses along with an off-road GPS, and a booming custom stereo system by Kicker.

2018 Ford F-150 4×2 Lariat SuperCrew

This silver and black 2018 F-150 conjures up the legendary Ford SVT Lightning trucks of the early 1990s. A 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine that’s mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission powers the custom SuperCrew. It features Air Design Street Series Accessories that include a full body styling kit, hood scoop, fender vents, rear spoiler, and rear tailgate. Air Design says each custom piece is CAD designed for the 2018 Lariat SuperCrew and is easy to install.

2018 Ford F-150 4×4 XLT SuperCrew

Here’s a nifty red and black Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew that’s made for outdoorsy types and the “Modern Adventurer” according to its builder. It sports an all-new A.R.E. Z Revo cap to protect your gear in the bed. There’s a 2.7-liter V-6 EcoBoost engine under the hood that’s mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s packed with plenty of outdoor goodies and the James Baroud roof top tent is a real must for campers.

2018 Ford F-150 4×4 Lariat SuperCrew

The custom F-150 4×4 Lariat SuperCrew was designed for the rough terrain ahead. The sandy paint job with brown highlights looks ready for desert storming—its seven-inch lift kit helps too. It case you missed the bright orange letters on the side of the F-150, it’s powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 EcoBoost engine that is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. A Ford Performance exhaust was added so all the critters can hear you coming and going.

2018 Ford F-150 4×2 XLT SuperCab

RK Sport crafted this race track ready black and red F-150 XLT SuperCab. Its race-inspired ground effects deliver road-hugging handling according to its makers. A functional ram air hood helps keep the 2.7-liter V-6 EcoBoost engine cool. The V-6 is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Black Forgiato Technica wheels and Toyo Proxes ST tires compliment the custom two-tone paint job. It’s a real standout and should look great in person or out on the street.

2018 Ford F-150 4×2 XLT SuperCrew

This 2018 Tjin Edition Ford F-150 is a follow-up to the truck that “wowed the crowd at SEMA in 2012” according to its creators. A beefy 5.0-liter V-8 engine that’s mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission powers the XLT. The slammed beige F-150 sports an Air Lift suspension and rolls on gold 24-inch Rotiform wheels and Falken tires. Big Baer brakes help to slow down this screaming sled. Inside gets a black and orange Katzkin interior with a kick ass sound system by Kicker.

2017 Ford F-350 Lariat Crew Cab

This 2017 Ford Super Duty F-350 is reporting for action. The recon adventure rig is called “The Operator,” and features a bed-mounted UTV supported by Hellwig’s Big Wig air springs and front and rear sway bars. It packs a 6.7-liter V-8 turbo diesel engine that’s mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The F-350 features a custom hand-painted digi-camo paint job to help stay hidden while you are out on a desert crawl. Fun.

2018 Ford F-150 4×4 Lariat SuperCrew

Are you ready to rock, again? This Ford F-150 RTR Muscle Truck is made for hauling ass, doing donuts, mudding, jumping, or “spirited driving with friends.” Especially if your buds are like the concept truck’s owner—drifting king Vaughn Gittin Jr. Under its low, wide hood, there’s a proper 5.0-liter V-8 engine that’s paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s rumored to pack over 600 horses, so you know it must be a blast to drive. We love the truck’s simple and stealthy design that should help make it easier for quick getaways.