Eight Highlights of the 2017 Barrett-Jackson, Russo and Steel Scottsdale Sale

The 2017 Barrett-Jackson, Russo and Steele sale in Scottsdale, Arizona was filled with lots of surprises. Here are a few highlights from the sales:

Lot 1363 Barrett-Jackson

Great Buy: 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 “Big Tank”

Sold at $247,500

S/N 30837S106844

White over black interior. 327-cu-in, 360-hp, OHV V-8. 4-speed manual transmission. Very good condition inside and out with white-painted wheels and “Driver Mickey Thompson” over the doors.

While modern Corvette Z06 cars are relatively exclusive compared to their standard brethren, the mid-year Z06 is far more rare, with just 199 produced. The Z06 package then, as now, was designed with the race track in mind. For about a 50-percent markup on the roughly $4,000 standard 1963 Corvette, the Z06 option added a bigger front anti-roll bar, track-duty shocks and springs, performance brake pads, and vacuum boosted brakes on a dual circuit for safety. This particular car, in addition to boasting a factory 36-gallon fuel tank and a fuel-injected 327, was first owned by racer Mickey Thompson, who drove it daily while managing a team of racing Z06 Corvettes. A great car with a great story, sold for a great price.

Lot 1370 Barrett-Jackson

BMW Z8

Sold $209,000

S/N WBAEJ1345YAH60163

Silver over black interior. 4.9-liter, 394-hp, DOHC V-8. 6-speed manual transmission. Very good condition in and out showing only minor signs of use on seats and interior components. Includes hardtop, 18,936 miles showing.

Designed by Henrik Fisker, the BMW Z8 is one of the most beautiful cars yet to be born out of the new millennium. Power comes from the 4.9-liter V-8 found in the contemporary M5 sedan and paired to a six-speed manual transmission, the Z8 stands as a semi-modern bastion of old-school motoring. If you believed the “instant classic” hype and bought a new Z8 between 2000 and 2003, it likely paid off for you. With an MSRP of about $130,000 when new, Z8s have maintained their value very well, even exceeding their original purchase price as this low-mileage car did. Fairly bought and sold.

Lot #1333 Barrett-Jackson

Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Targa RWB

Sold $82,500

S/N WP0BB2960MS440333

White over black interior. 3.6-liter, 247 hp, SOHC, flat-six. 5-speed manual transmission. Excellent condition inside and out with RAUH-Welt Begriff body kit.

RAUH-Welt Begriff is a Porsche tuning firm with a signature style that attempts to blend some Japanese style into modern Porsche design. This car was said to be the second RAUH-Welt car built by company founder Akira Nakai with the so-called Stage 2 body kit. Custom touches include a KW coilover adjustable suspension, 18-inch wheels, a custom exhaust system and an alarm and stereo system that are said to have cost over $8,000. RWB Porsches are currently hot, although arguably, the better-known examples are based on the 993 series 911, rather than the 964 series as this car is. RWBs come up infrequently enough that a market is tough to gauge, but consider that this car cost its new owner about double what a comparable stock 964 would bring.

Lot 1245 Barrett-Jackson

Sold $44,000

S/N 0000EX4796

White over grey interior. 5.0-liter, 190-hp, OHV V-8. 5-speed manual transmission. Restored in the early 2000s and in excellent condition presently.

One of the most talked about cars at Barrett-Jackson was this Trans-Am Kammback Concept. Essentially a “shooting brake” version of the mid-‘80s muscle car, this Kammback was used by GM as a promotional vehicle at auto shows and as a pace car at various IMSA races in 1985. Following a busy year of appearances, it was locked away in a warehouse at GM, emerging in the late ‘90s to be sold to a collector and Detroit Pontiac dealer. As the only Trans-Am Kammback Concept ever made, the price paid seems fair for an oddball piece of GM history.

Lot 8167 Russo and Steele

Ferrari 365 GT 2+2

Sold $209,000

S/N 12573

Blue Chiaro over black interior. 4.4-liter, 368-hp, DOHC V-12. Five-speed manual transmission. Showing just over 86,000 miles, very good condition inside and out in a lovely color combination. Single owner for past decade. Complete with books, tools and records.

Four-seat Ferraris lag behind their contemporary two-seat counterparts in the marketplace – that’s a fact that has been proven since the first 250 GTE 2+2s hit the classified ads in the 1960s. That said, they can also be relative bargains to those looking to get into Ferrari ownership, with their typically similar mechanicals as the better known two-seater cars. This 365 2+2 was sold for a quarter of the amount a similar two-seat 365 GTC would bring and was even a little light compared to other four-seat 365s. Well bought and proof that deals still exist at today’s auctions.

Lot 8667 Russo and Steele

Bandini 750 Sport Siluro

Sold $111,100

S/N 156

Red over black interior. 0.75-liter, 45-hp, SOHC, I-4. 4-speed manual transmission. Nicely presented exterior with wire wheels and good paint following restoration in early 1990s.

Siluro translates in Italian as “torpedo,” which is rather what this little Bandini looks like. Once owned by the late collector Raymond Milo, this Bandini comes from the last year of production of the prettier, cycle-fendered series Siluros and has a 747 cc Crosley engine underhood. Although it only produces about 45 hp, the entire car only weighs about 700 lbs, so there’s plenty of get up and go. With eligibility for plenty of historic racing and touring events and styling that looks more like a single-seat Formula car than a two-seater, this Bandini should pair huge fun with classic Italian styling for a relatively small amount of money.

Lot 8260 Russo and Steele

Shelby GT350

Sold $143,000

S/N N/A

White/blue over black interior. 289-cu-in, 306-hp, OHV, V-8. 4-speed manual transmission. Excellent condition overall showing just over 35,000 original miles. Repainted once, original interior. Carroll Shelby signature on dash.

This particular GT350 started life as a factory demonstrator with an ‘R’ type race-spec engine, which makes for a great story at Mustang events. The car has obviously been through loving owners, retaining all of its original documents and service receipts from new. Shelby GT350s, while no longer inexpensive for most of us, are still within the aspirational range for many collectors and are a must-have addition to any significant Ford, Mustang or muscle car collection. This one had a unique story and a verifiable history for not much more than lesser examples. Nicely bought.

Lot 8482 Russo and Steele

Porsche 911 Turbo Andial

Sold $140,250

S/N N/A

Black over black interior. 3.8-liter, turbocharged, 600-hp, SOHC flat-six. 6-speed manual transmission. Excellent condition in and out. Modified by Andial in period to produce 600 hp.

In the 1990s, Andial was one of the highest-regarded Porsche tuners in the world. Andial distinguished themselves from others by often using Porsche factory parts – be it from road or race cars – to achieve their performance goals, rather than relying on the aftermarket. The 993 series 911s are extremely hot right now, being the last of the air-cooled cars and this Turbo with Andial modifications sold for about what a similar stock Turbo would bring. Considering that Porsche itself thought enough of Andial to buy the operation and incorporate it into its motorsports department, this souped-up 993 was likely one of the better buys of the weekend.